Donald Trump Jr. will launch his new “Triggered with Don Jr.” podcast exclusively on the video-sharing platform Rumble starting the week of Jan. 23.

The live show will air twice a week. It will also be available on Locals, Rumble’s subscription platform, where following each episode, the businessman, author and political commentator will take live questions from viewers.

Trump Jr., who first joined the conservative YouTube alternative in 2021 and has reached over 1 million followers, has signed a seven-figure multiyear deal with the platform, according to Axios.

“While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators — all over the political spectrum — are now joining them,” he said in a statement.

Rumble reported an average global monthly active user base of 71 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2022 in November, compared to 36 million during the same period a year ago. Of that total, 57 million were based in the U.S. and Canada, compared to 25 million in the third quarter of 2021.

“Signing Don Jr. to an exclusive video livestream and podcasting deal will help us continue that growth,” Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said in a statement. “Not only is Don a gigantic brand name, but he has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves consuming his content. We believe he is a perfect fit for what we’re building here at Rumble.”

Rumble, which went public through a merger with blank check company CF Acquisition Corp. VI, reported $356.7 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 30. The business combination provided Rumble with approximately $400 million in gross proceeds.

In the third quarter, Rumble’s revenue increased 431% year over year to $11 million, including $7.6 million in advertising revenue and $1.3 million in licensing and other revenue. The company’s operating loss from the quarter was $7.8 million, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Shares of Rumble have climbed more than 5% during Tuesday’s trading session but are down approximately 17% in the past month.