Trump Calls Karl Rove a ‘Total Loser’ Over Fox News Coverage of ‘Deeply Offensive’ Pope Photoshop

President Donald Trump called Karl Rove, former Senior Advisor to George W. Bush, a “total loser” after the lobbyist’s appearance on Fox News over the weekend.

Throughout Rove’s seven-minute interview, he repeatedly criticized Trump, focusing specifically on inflation, tariffs and a recent AI image the president posted of himself as the pope, which Rove called “deeply offensive to the American people.”

“I don’t need to have Karl Rove of Fox News to tell me what to do. The guy’s a total Loser who’s been wrong about almost everything!” Trump posted on Truth Social late Sunday.

Trump’s comment came after Rove was asked to give a progress report on his second administration thus far. Initially, he praised the Republican president, saying that Trump has seen “great success” when it comes to border security and rebuilding the military. However, he was less glowing when it came to Trump’s handling of the economy — some polls have found his approval ratings are anywhere from the low 40% range to the 30% range.

“Plenty of time to turn that around, but he has to be focused on those two things that people wanted, which is a strong and prosperous economy and inflation being wiped out,” Rove said.

He then zeroed in on Trump’s recent dismissive comments about inflation concerns. “Maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally,” Trump said last Thursday. Rove said he sounded like “Mr. Scrooge.”

“The average American is like, ‘Wait, I thought you were on my side. I didn’t think you were on the side of I need to do with less. You’ve got plenty of money. I’ve got to make mine stretch as far as I can,’” he added. “Right now, I think [what’s] more important than a White House address is to begin to show some progress.”