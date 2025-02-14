As President Donald Trump takes on his role as chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center, “The Daily Show” gave viewers an exclusive look at how he plans to revamp the “woke-y” performing arts center.

“So what will Trump’s new role mean for the Kennedy Center? We at ‘The Daily Show’ just got our hands on an exclusive look at what we can expect,” Klepper says before production goes into its presentation of Trump’s “Kennedy Center and Casino,” which features boxing matches and adult entertainers.

“The Kennedy Center, America’s most prestigious home for the highest arts, is about to get–” the announcer says, before rock music takes over. “Sign up now for an all-new season designed by Chairman Trump. Screw off, Twinkle Toes, because all ballet will now be done by pole dancers — talk about a nutcracker.”

The announcer continues: “And join us for our cinema series, featuring every movie where a babe climbs out of a pool. Donald likey. And you bet your ass we’ll have culture, better culture. Like ‘Hamilton,’ but with white people; ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ but with white people; and ‘Shen Yun,’ but with white people.”

In the clip, the cast members of the diverse plays are replaced with well-known Trump supporters, including Roseanne Barr, Dennis Quaid, Rob Schneider and more.

“Plus, we’ll award the Mark Twain Prize to Michael Richards, but not for ‘Seinfeld,’ for his stand-up… and you know why. And next fall, we’ll have an evening with Joni Mitchell… boxing Jake Paul,” the presentation goes on. “So come to the hot, new Kennedy Center, where even the building is hot. That’s right, we gave it boobs, not just two, like, 20. The Donald Trump Kennedy Center and Casino, we got your culture right here.”

Klepper’s gags came after Trump assigned himself as the new chairman of the Kennedy Center in a complete takeover, which led to an exodus of several Hollywood notables — including Ben Folds, Shonda Rhimes and Issa Rae. In a alleged recording obtained by CNN, Trump said that his entourage planned to “do things both physically and in every other way to make the building look even better … I think we’re going to make it hot. And we made the presidency hot, so this should be easy.” Trump also mentioned that the center got too “woke-y,” which sparked the Comedy Central bit.

“Only Trump would look at a building and go, ‘Eh, un-f–kable. Performing art centers have gotten very ‘woke-y,’ like that theater that kicked out Lauren Boebert for giving one little tug job,” Klepper joked.