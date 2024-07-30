Trump Slams Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony ‘Last Supper’ Depiction as a ‘Disgrace’ 

Donald Trump joined a chorus of right-wing critics torching the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony for featuring drag performers in what resembled an homage to the Last Supper, calling the creative choice a “disgrace.”

The former president appeared on Fox News on Monday evening for an interview on “The Ingraham Angle,” where anchor Laura Ingraham asked for his opinion on the misplaced controversy.

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually,” Trump replied. “The mocking of the Last Supper,” Ingraham clarified, to which he reiterated, “I thought it was a disgrace.”

The host then added that “Catholics and Christians across the country, across the globe are outraged” over what they perceive to be a mockery of the religion. “I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was terrible,” Trump continued.

The Fox News anchor then asked Trump if he were to win the 2024 election, whether he could prevent any similar performances that could be mistakenly labeled as “insulting” to Christians from appearing in the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

“We won’t be having a Last Supper, as portrayed the way they portrayed it the other night,” the presidential hopeful said. “I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded … You know me better than most people know me. I’m very open-minded, but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”

However, the Parisian ceremony’s designer Thomas Jolly effectively denied the Last Supper connection following the fallout. Many, including the official Olympics X account, pointed out that the scene was actually an “interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus” that “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

Regardless of the inspiration, the performance still sparked intense criticism due to the inclusion of drag queens such as “Drag Race France” host Nicky Doll, particularly within right-wing political circles.

Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.”

“The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today,” he added. “But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ (John 1:5).”