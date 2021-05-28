Former president Donald Trump continued his rant against various media outlets on Friday, turning his attention to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who joined the Fox Corp. board after he left office.

After calling him a RINO (Republican in name only), disparaging his record as a lawmaker and complaining that Ryan hasn’t joined in supporting the Big Lie that Democrats engaged in “cheating” in the 2020 election, he turned his attention to Fox News.

“It was the day that Ryan went on the board of Fox (Fox will never be the same!) that Fox totally lost its way and became a much different place, with millions of its greatest supporters fleeing for good. Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our Country,” he wrote, dabbling in his signature arbitrary capitalization.

Ryan, of course, is on the board of Fox Corp., Fox News Media’s parent company, which has no editorial oversight when it comes to the news network Trump has been attacking since at least 2015 — four years before Ryan joined the parent company’s board. Trump still regularly appears on Fox News Channel.

Fox News, for what it’s worth, is doing well in the ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. Second quarter to date, its total-day ratings average was 1.211 million, with 209,000 of those viewers in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. By comparison, CNN’s total-day ratings average second quarter to date sits at 698,000 total viewers and 177,000 demo viewers while MSNBC’s average is 901,000 for total-day viewership and 124,000 in the demo.

Trump’s comments came a day after Ryan gave a speech urging fellow Republicans not to rely on the “appeal of one personality.” He didn’t mention Trump, but headlines — including one from the Washington Post, which Trump also hit in a Friday statement — said he did, just “not by name.”