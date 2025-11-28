President Donald Trump sparked a firestorm online this Thanksgiving by promising a permanent pause on immigration from “third world countries” while taking aim at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, calling him “seriously re—ded.” Critics slammed the remarks as offensive and outdated, while supporters cheered the president’s hardline stance.

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2025

“Today, the President of the United States used ‘re—ded’ to describe someone he does not like,” one X user wrote online on Friday. “I cannot believe there are still Christians who support this man. I said what I said.”

Today, the President of the United States used “retarded” to describe someone he does not like. Donald Trump is an embarrassment. I cannot believe there are still Christians who support this man.



I said what I said. — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) November 28, 2025

And on the other side, some folks cheered Trump on.

“This is a wonderful decision!! I voted for this!!” another X user shared. “Let’s deal with the emergency that we already have on our hands from these countries, before we start letting people continue to pour in here … Also, yes, he’s right, Tim Walz is a r—d and Omar IS the worst!!”

This is a wonderful decision!! I voted for this!! Let’s deal with the emergency that we already have on our hands from these countries, before we start letting people continue to pour in here…..



Also, yes, he’s right, Tim Walz is a retard and Omar IS the worst!! 👏🏼



What do… pic.twitter.com/Ny5uW88fzF — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BBMagaMom) November 28, 2025

Trump called Walz “seriously re—ded” in a late Thursday post on both Truth Social and X, wishing a happy Thanksgiving to “all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots” — while claiming the U.S. has become a crime-ridden laughingstock due to immigration.

The president said the issue of immigration had allowed the U.S. “and certain other foolish countries” to become “divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged and laughed at.” He claimed most immigrants are “on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs or drug cartels,” while also claiming the migrant population is greater than 53 million.

Trump took specific issue with the Somali population in Minnesota, which has the largest Somali community in the U.S., according to census data. He said Walz “does nothing, either through fear, incompetence or both” about the issue, while disparaging Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as someone “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab” while claiming she “probably” entered the country illegally. He also said Somalia was “essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.”

Walz hit back at the anti-immigrant Thanksgiving social media rant saying, “Release the MRI results,” referencing Trump’s MRI last month at Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House has said the scan was part of a “routine physical,” but it has not released the results.

The attacks came after an Afghan national who entered the U.S. under a 2021 Biden-era program for Afghan refugees — and who was granted asylum earlier this year, under the Trump administration — was charged with assault with intent to kill after allegedly shooting two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

Trump’s remarks have mixed responses from online. Check out some of the reactions below.



I'm outraged that Trump called Tim Walz "seriously retarded" and demand that he release the Epstein Files instead of falling for this latest distraction. pic.twitter.com/lG5xVNwBSy — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 28, 2025

A Hall of Fame banger https://t.co/S9YtyGt6HD — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) November 28, 2025

We are no longer allowed to use the word "retarded"–and MAGA screamed bloody murder when I referred to Trump as such (big 80s word–didn't know it was not PC anymore) after he mocked a mentally disabled reporter and others. MAGA are such despicable hypocrites. https://t.co/oQQQTxza4M — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 28, 2025

This … this is the greatest tweet of all time https://t.co/cOWyRExcP4 pic.twitter.com/T0A9Rd3TJT — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 28, 2025

Trump called Tim Walz “seriously retarded” on Thanksgiving day.



America has reached rock bottom. pic.twitter.com/CD3gYa40JU — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 28, 2025

I’m thankful to live in a nation where I wake up to this https://t.co/U4njTcchIv — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) November 28, 2025