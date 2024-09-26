‘Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight’ Gets Worldwide Distribution From Sony Pictures Classics

“Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight,” the festival darling and actress-filmmaker Embeth Davidtz’s directorial debut, is getting worldwide distribution from Sony Pictures Classics, the company announced Thursday.

Fresh off a series of rave reviews out of Telluride and the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie is based on Alexandra Fuller’s memoir of the same name and also stars Davidtz, previously of “Schindler’s List” and “Matilda” fame. She also notably co-starred in “Junebug” at Sony Pictures Classics alongside the breakout performance from Amy Adams.

“I am thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Classics to bring ‘Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight’ to audiences globally,” Davidtz said. “I previously worked with them when I starred in ‘Junebug’ and saw their passion and skill for bringing that film to the world. It is like a dream come true that they are now distributing my screenwriting and directing debut – something I never would have imagined back then. The film is a tribute to all who have lived during difficult historical times.”

The project co-stars young performers and up-and-comers Lexi Venter, Zikhona Bali, Fumani N Shilubana, Rob Van Vuuren and Anina Hope Reed, and it was produced by Helena Spring, Paul Buys and Davidtz. Anele Mdoda executive produced.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight” depicts “the childhood of 8-year-old Bobo on her family farm in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) at the end of the Zimbabwean War for independence (1979/1980). Growing up in the midst of this long-running war, Bobo internalizes both sides of the struggle. Conflicted by her love for people on opposing sides, she tries to make sense of her life in a magical way. Through her 8-year-old gaze, we witness Rhodesia’s final days, the family’s unbreakable bond with Africa and the deep scars that war leaves on survivors.”

Davidtz, 59, was born in the United States and raised in South Africa. She optioned the rights to the memoir in 2016 and adapted the screenplay, ultimately filming in South Africa with a local cast and crew, including its young, previously untrained breakout, Venter.

“Embeth Davidtz has become a triple threat: formidable director, screenwriter and actress,” a spokesperson for SPC said of the project. “Based on Alexandra Fuller’s bestselling memoir, ‘Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight’ is a powerful, complete theatrical film experience that is beautifully directed and features one of the finest performances by a child you will ever see.”