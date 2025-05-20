New Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie to Debut on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon This Summer

The “Dora the Explorer” franchise is expanding with a new live-action movie, but unlike 2019’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” this one’s going directly to Paramount+ — and Nickelodeon.

“Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado” is a new feature-length live-action movie that will premiere July 2 on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon at the same time. Samantha Lorraine (“You Are So Not Invited to My Bar Mitzvah”) stars as Dora in the story of the search for an ancient treasure in the Amazonian jungle.

The cast also includes Jacob Rodriguez as Diego, Dora’s 17-year-old loyal cousin and jungle-exploring partner; Mariana Garzón Toro as Naiya, Diego’s bold and no-nonsense coworker; Acston Luca Porto as Sonny, Naiya’s younger brother with boundless energy and curiosity; Daniella Pineda as Camila the Crusader, a legend in the world of archaeology and Dora’s childhood hero; and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, as the voice of Boots, Dora’s monkey sidekick and best friend. The film is directed by Alberto Belli (The Naughty Nine) and written by JT Billings (Are You Afraid of the Dark?). Adam Bonnett (Monster High: The Movie) serves as an executive producer, alongside Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes (Dora the Explorer).

The film comes on the heels of 2019’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” which was released in theaters by Paramount and starred Isabela Merced as Dora.

This new movie is part of Nickelodeon’s 25th anniversary celebration of the “Dora the Explorer” franchise, which also includes an hourlong special and a new season of the CG-animated preschool series “Dora” also premiering on July 2.