‘Paw Patrol’ Scores 5 Hourlong Specials From Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon and Spin Media Entertainment are once again expanding their “Paw Patrol” footprint. The network announced five upcoming hourlong specials on Thursday after the series was renewed for Seasons 12 and 13 in March.

Each of the animated specials will follow a different pup. The first one will focus on Tracker, the brown-and-white potcake dog who is the jungle rescue pup and the youngest member of the crew. Titled “Valiente: A Tracker Story,” the special will follow Tracker and his caretaker Carlos after they come across several nocturnal animals fleeing from the Shadow Jungle region. Together with Ryder and the rest of the crew, Tracker and Carlos will have to face their fear of the dark to stop a new villain by the name of Lucita Mala, who threatens to forever turn nighttime into daytime. That special will air later this year.

That will be followed by a holiday event that will focus on Rubble, the Bulldog who’s a construction expert. “A Paw Patrol Christmas” follows Rubble as he’s excited for Santa to bring him a new drill. But when Santa comes down with a cold that leaves him unable to deliver any presents, Mayor Humdinger decides to go to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself. It’s up to the pups to stop him.

The remaining three specials will air in 2026.

New episodes of “Paw Patrol” will premiere next month from June 2 through June 5 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon. The “Fire Rescue” episodes will follow Marshall and the pups as they suit up after things get too hot in Adventure Bay. That will be followed by the half-hour special “Skye’s Road Trip Rescue,” which will premiere on July 11 at 11 a.m. ET/PT.

“Paw Patrol” will then continue airing regularly all summer long Mondays through Thursdays at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.