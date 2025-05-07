‘Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie’ Adds Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Bill Nye and More to Cast

“Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” is rounding out its cast with all stars. Jameela Jamil, Terry Crews, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Bill Nye and Meredith MacNeill have been added to the third feature film alongside franchise veteran Ron Pardo.

The movie will release theatrically on July 31, 2026, and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures worldwide, excluding Canada where Elevation Pictures distributes.

This isn’t the first time these stars have appeared in children’s projects. Jamil, who is likely best known for her work on “The Good Place,” appeared in “Princess Power” and “Big City Greens.” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews has appeared in “Craig of the Creek,” and Hilton has starred in “Rainbow High.” As for Snoop Dogg, in addition to appearing in “The Garfield Movie,” the rapper is behind “Doggyland,” a YouTube animated series that puts a hip-hop spin on classic nursery rhymes. As for Pardo, he’s voiced several characters in the “Paw Patrol” universe, including Cap’n Turbot and Mayor Humdinger.

The only actor who’s new to the world of children’s entertainment is MacNeill, who is best known for her work on “Baroness Von Sketch Show,” “Small Achievable Goals” and “Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel.”

Additionally, “The Dino Movie” will star new talent Henry Bolan as Ryder. The beloved pups will be be played by Lucien Duncan-Reid as Rubble, Nylan Parthipan as Zuma, Carter Young as Marshall, Hayden Chemberlen as Rex, Rain Janjua as Chase and William Desrosiers as Rocky. Mckenna Grace will also reprise her role as Skye, and the movie will star previously announced EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson and comedian Fortune Feimster.

“Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” follows the pups after they get trapped on an uncharted tropical island after their ship crashes. The twist? That island is filled with dinosaurs. That’s where they meet Rex, a pup who’s been stranded on this island for years and has become a dino expert. When Humdinger starts mining the island to exploit its natural resources, he’ll cause a dormant volcano to erupt. It’s up to the Paw Patrol to pull off a series of rescues that are bigger than anything they’ve accomplished before.

“This amazing assembly of performers is befitting of the dino-sized franchise that is Paw Patrol,” Jennifer Dodge, president of Spin Master Entertainment, said in a Wednesday statement. “Alongside the brilliant talent already involved in the film, these cast additions will make this a must-see adventure, as our beloved team of rescue pups enters its second decade of captivating kids and families worldwide.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring audiences everywhere this next chapter of Paw Patrol that is bigger, better, and bolder than ever – featuring a standout cast that brings these characters to life in fresh and exciting ways,” Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, added.

“Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” will see the return of director Cal Brunker, who co-wrote the movie alongside Bob Barlen. Brunker and Barlen respectively directed and wrote both “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.” It is being produced by Spin Master Entertainment’s Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens with Spin Master co-founder Ronnen Harary as executive producer, in association with Nickelodeon Movies.

“Paw Patrol” ranks as one of the most successful kids’ TV shows globally. The first two movies earned over $350 million at the global box office, and the series has aired in over 160 countries and in 30 languages. The series is currently in its 11th season.