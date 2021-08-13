Dorinda Medley Is Back to Lead ‘Housewives Mash Up’ Series on Peacock

Even former “Real Housewives” are getting their own shows these days.

Dorinda Medley is returning to the franchise for an all-new “mash up” series in which former stars from New York, Atlanta, Beverly Hills and Orange County all live under one roof.

On Friday, it was announced that the RHONY favorite would be leading Bravo’s best and brightest on “Housewives Mash Up,” which will air on NBCUniversal’s streamer, Peacock, as reported by Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the series will center on Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks as they hang out with Medley in a “top secret location.”

Medley’s return to the “Real Housewives” Cinematic (er, Television) Universe comes one year after she was booted from the series after six seasons and replaced with Eboni Williams. The decision was reportedly motivated by upping diversity in the cast and cutting down on “mean drunks.”

The show will be a mini-RHONY reunion for Medley and Zarin, who frequently shared the screen together in the Big Apple.

The “mashup” will also reunite “Beverly Hills” alumni Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, whose tenure overlapped for one year. Armstrong was an original cast member, gracing the series for three seasons, whereas Glanville started as a featured “friend” before becoming a full-fledged “Housewife” herself. She eventually departed as well but would often return as a guest star in later seasons.

Parks and Marcille both appeared in the Atlanta franchise but never in the same season.

Lastly, Gunvalson will be repping Orange County after starring in 13 seasons of the original Bravo series (and getting engaged to California gubernatorial candidate Steve Lodge.)

Filming begins next month. We can only assume that these ladies will all get along great and there will be zero drama whatsoever.