Douglas Murray Doubles Down on Joe Rogan Slam for Twisting History: ‘Don’t Feed Me This S—‘ | Video

British social commentator Douglas Murray didn’t back down from his criticism of many of Joe Rogan’s guests. While speaking to Bill Maher Friday night, Murray said the issue is one of “basic social hygiene.”

“These people that I was trying to call out on Joe’s show, they are doing things like, ‘Hitler wasn’t that much of an anti-Semite, [the] main problem in the 20th century was Winston Churchill. Winston Churchill was the warmonger. Adolf Hitler wanted peace’,” Murray explained. “And I just look, it’s a matter of social hygiene. Don’t feed me this s–t.”

Bill Maher: "You were on Joe Rogan, got a lot of press, glad you said what you said.

While Murray acknowledged there is “crossover between the people who are just trolls” that “this because they think it’s really fun to do the Jewish question, to do like a bit of Holocaust denial, a bit of Hitler praise, a bit of Churchill degradation.”

“They think it’s kind of funny what they’re watering and what’s going to come up underneath them are going to be people who believe this rot.”

If Churchill can be labeled a warmonger and Hitler a good guy, “you can do things like Christian nationalism,” Murray added as Maher cut in, “You can buy a Kanye album!” (The rapper has launched frequent antisemitic attacks in recent years.)

The comment drew laughter that Murray played off of. “That’s the last stage. And that’s the ultimate … they want … after they’ve absolved Adolf Hitler, they want to absolve Kanye, and then they’re going to get to the point of hell,” he fired back.

Murray appeared on Rogan’s show on Thursday, April 10, and used his time to confront the host for frequently entertaining guests who hold “counter-historical” views.

“I just feel we should get it out straight away,” Murray told Rogan. “I feel you’ve opened the door to quite a lot of people who have now got a big platform who have been throwing out counter-historical stuff of a very dangerous kind.”

“If you throw a lot of s—t out there, there’s some point at which ‘I’m just raising questions’ is not a valid thing anymore,” Murray also said. “You’re not asking questions. You’re telling people something.”

Rogan insisted he chooses guests based on who he’d like to speak to, not because of what they believe.