Joe Rogan Lights Up Claim That Podcast ‘Screwed Over’ Kamala Harris: ‘We Have All the Receipts’

Joe Rogan says a new book that suggests he “screwed over” Kamala Harris for an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” during the presidential campaign is full of falsehoods – and that he has “all the receipts” to show that he negotiated in good faith while the campaign never actually committed.

A more-animated-than-usual Rogan spent more than 10 minutes on an episode that dropped Tuesday laying out all the ways he tried to accommodate the then-Vice President, but that at no point along the way did her campaign ever actually express a willingness to do it.

The book Rogan was surely referencing is “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House” by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. A large section details the failed negotiations, with the authors suggesting difficulties and miscommunications during the long back-and-forth that never led anywhere.

“They said a bunch of things that weren’t true,” Rogan said to guest Dan Richards. “They supposedly talked to like 150 different people about her … but they didn’t talk to us, which is kind of crazy. Like, they didn’t even ask.”

Rogan says as a result, the book got several facts wrong:

“One of the things they said that wasn’t true was that we lied about the day that Trump was coming on,” Rogan said. “No, we just didn’t tell you that Trump was coming on. He was already booked a long time ago. … Trump was really easy to book, like super easy. We offered one day, he said yes, and that was it. There was no ‘What are we going to talk about? How long is it going to be? Is it going to be edited?’ There was nothing.”

Rogan says the book also claims that the Harris campaign scheduled the Beyoncé appearance in Houston so they could be in Texas to visit his Austin studio.

“They never agreed to do the show. None of that’s true. They never agreed,” he said. “They also said that they sent someone down here to the studio to do a walkthrough of the set. That’s not true. The Trump administration did.”

Rogan recalled how the Harris campaign offered for him to come to Washington for a shorter interview – 45 minutes to an hour – less than a third of his normal conversations (Trump went the full three hours), but he didn’t want to do a “fake” version of “JRE.”

“And I said, look, [Trump] did it here,” Rogan said. “We should probably do it here. Like, if it’s possible to do it here — obviously when he did it, it had an enormous result. I’m willing to do the same thing for her. I wanted to release both of them on the same day. This was my goal.”

As the missed opportunity has been widely seen as a major campaign blunder for the Democrats, Rogan suggested that “someone’s trying to preserve their job. Maybe someone’s trying to say, ‘Hey, it wasn’t my fault, you know, they became difficult. … No, we didn’t become difficult.”

Rogan said he offered multiple workarounds so Harris could appear in his Austin studio, and has “a whole list of conversations that took place” – but not once did anyone from the Harris campaign commit to actually sitting down.

“So this idea that I sabotaged her—there’s a bunch of people that say I screwed her over or whatever — that’s not true. So, you can think whatever you want.”