Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Clubhouse after spewing antisemitic remarks at a private online event Saturday, TheWrap has confirmed.

Ye and Wack100 were hosting a private Q&A on Clubhouse — entrance was $20 — that extended to about 50 minutes before the session was abruptly ended and Ye was suspended from the social media platform after making multiple antisemitic comments during the event.

When asked to confirm West was suspended from Clubhouse as a result of what was said at the live event, a spokesperson for the company responded with the following statement.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the statement reads. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

TheWrap was unable to reach West for comment and Wack100 didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.

During the almost 56-minute conversation, Ye and Wack100 discussed some of the latest controversy surrounding the artist, including Adidas ending its partnership with Ye.

Ye also continued his ongoing rampage against Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel — against whom he previously wrote a long, antisemitic screed alongside a graphic post-lynching photo of civil rights icon Emmett Til on Instagram — by taunting Emmanuel for “being at the lowest level of the power structure.”

Though Ye made comments regarding Jewish people throughout the session, the event was ended by Clubhouse after Ye spouted a conspiracy theory suggesting that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, adding that Jewish people “are just middlemen.”

You can listen to most of the full conversation here, though there are inaccuracies in the YouTube channel’s description of the video.

Just last week, Clubhouse hosted a session spotlighting the trust and safety team in which Joe Armenia, Colleen Mean and Rosy Baker answered questions about the social media platform’s content moderation process, including monitoring live conversations.