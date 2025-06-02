‘Downton Abbey’ Steps Into 1930 With Sensational Teaser for Final Movie

“Downton Abbey” is officially moving into the 1930s with the latest teaser trailer for its upcoming movie, “The Grand Finale.” The movie from Focus Features will premiere theatrically on Sept. 12.

The teaser begins with three couples elegantly strolling down the green at a horse race. The teaser then jumps between several more stunning visuals, including a packed theater and Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) wowing in a red dress before being dubbed a “sensation.” The video ends with several shots of the estate as various characters tip their hats and give knowing, somber looks.

“As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter,” a press release about the upcoming movie reads.

Watch the teaser below:

More to come …