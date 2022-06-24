“Downton Abbey: A New Era” has made its debut on Digital, and to mark the occasion, we’ve got an early look at one of the bonus features included on the home video release.

The video above goes behind the scenes of the sequel to show the challenge of making a movie about a film crew making a silent movie at Downton Abbey, which is a major plot point in the film. Director Simon Curtis explains in the clip how tricky it was to fit all the cameras in a room for the silent film within the film in addition to the real cameras needed to actually make “A New Era.”

Additionally, actor Robert James-Collier, who plays Thomas in the franchise, explains why his character would not be a great fit for the silent era.

“I couldn’t be in a silent movie, I’ll tell you why,” James-Collier says in the clip. “I’ve got three looks and that’s it, I’m out. I’ve got looking confusing, looking happy, looking sad — no tears. So I would be useless in a silent movie because I’ve only got three looks. I would use them up in the first scene and then the director and the crew would get incredibly frustrated with their leading man who suffers from distinct lack of range.”

In “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the central estate becomes the location for filming a silent movie that takes place in 1875, and the family and staff must contend with the hubbub surrounding the Hollywood production. Meanwhile, a secret about Lady Grantham’s (Maggie Smith) past leads some members of the family on a trip to France.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is now available on Digital and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD July 5.