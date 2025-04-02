‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’: The Crawleys Say Goodbye in First Trailer

After six seasons and three films, it is time for “Downton Abbey” to finally say goodbye.

As part of its presentation at CinemaCon, Focus Features debuted the first trailer for “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” for theater owners on Wednesday. It is a film that not only says goodbye to the series’ longtime fans, but also to the late Maggie Smith, whose bitingly witty Dowager Countess passed away onscreen in “Downton Abbey: A New Era” in 2022 and who herself died last year at the age of 89.

In the trailer, we see Lord Grantham and the rest of the Crawleys enjoying the races at the Royal Ascot in 1930. There are plenty of grand shots of Britain as the family enters a new decade, and Lady Mary is rising as the new head of the family and becoming one of the most prominent members of high society.

But as one generation passes to another, the trailer notes that it is “time to say goodbye,” and closes with a shot of Lord Grantham giving a fond, possibly farewell pat to Downton Abbey. Will the film see the family leave behind their beloved home?

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” hits theaters Sept. 12.