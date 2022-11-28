mehmet oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz (Getty Images)

What’s Next for Dr. Oz After Losing His Senate Bid

by | November 28, 2022 @ 3:05 PM

“The last thing conservatives want to hear right now is Dr. Oz giving political advice,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha says

After leaving his syndicated daytime talk show, “The Dr. Oz Show,” and losing his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, what’s next for Dr. Mehmet Oz?

The former heart surgeon turned Oprah protégé turned Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate has got a few options — continue his political life with another run for office, restart his medical practice as a cardiothoracic surgeon, go back to being a TV doctor or pivot to some other career in medicine, media or philanthropy.

Raquel "Rocky" Harris

