Tucker Carlson gave his take on why Republican candidate Dr. Oz is losing so badly to his Democratic opponent in the polls for Pennsylvania’s senate race, whom the Fox News host said is “a stroke victim who was already crazy.”

The latest numbers show the former television personality trailing John Fetterman by more than 10 points. According to FiveThirtyEight, he’s been down since late July, despite receiving endorsements by prominent Republicans — including Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host tried to get to the bottom of “the sad and bewildering story of Dr. Oz, a man with absolutely everything going for him.”

“Talent, decency, charm, money, name recognition, all the right endorsements…” Carlson began, referring to Oz. He continued, switching his attention to Fetterman, “…who is nevertheless losing by a big margin as a Republican in what should be a Republican wave election to a radical and incompetent Democrat lieutenant governor, who’s presided over the decline of the state, and who – by the way – who’s had a stroke and can no longer speak in complete sentences.”

Carlson went on: “Dr. Oz is getting crushed by a stroke victim who was already crazy.”

In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke, forcing him to cut back on public appearances while he recovered. He returned to the campaign trail last week. After the health scare, Oz posted a video of himself jogging while saying, “Now that he is back, John Fetterman can’t keep hiding from voters forever.”

Throughout the campaign, Oz has been heavily criticized for being out of touch with Pennsylvanian voters. His latest gaffe stemmed from a viral video in which the candidate complained about the price of inflation while shopping for “crudité” at a grocery store he incorrectly identified, sparking widespread ridicule, including from Carlson himself.

“Twenty dollars for crudités?” Carlson said through laughter on Thursday’s episode. “Whatever that is.”

Despite the dismal poll numbers, Carlson suggested that Oz isn’t inherently a bad candidate.

“There are no bad candidates, there are just candidates who are running on the wrong things, candidates who are talking about issues that people don’t deeply care about,” he elaborated.