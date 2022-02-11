Dr. Phil

Getty

Latest ‘Dr. Phil’ Workplace Accusations Come Amid a Bid to Reclaim Ratings Dominance

by | February 11, 2022 @ 12:22 PM

Prior to last year, ”Phil“ had been No. 1 since ”Oprah“ left the airwaves

Throughout the decade leading up to BuzzFeed News‘ Thursday exposé of the “Dr. Phil” show — in which senior producers at the syndicated talk show are accused of some serious workplace malpractice (allegations that Phil McGraw and the show’s top producer strongly deny) — the long-running daytime series had been absolutely dominant in TV ratings.

Until last year, when “Live With Kelly and Ryan” became the No. 1 syndicated talk show, “Dr. Phil” had been first or tied for first every year since “Oprah” exited the space in the 2010-2011 season. (Last year, when Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest won, while McGraw’s program came in second place.)

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

