World of Wonder announced Tuesday that “Drag Race France,” “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Thailand” have each been renewed for their third seasons. The announcement was made at MIPCOM, the global market for entertainment content across all platforms held annually in Cannes, France.

“Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Thailand” will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally and “Drag Race France” will be available on WOW Presents Plus in all territories outside of France per a press release.

Coming on the heels of a highly successful second season — which was the first European franchise to record its finale in front of an audience and received average audience figures per episode of 810,000 in France alone on France 2 and France.tv — “Drag Race France” will be inviting a new set of queens to compete for the chance to snatch the crown in 2024.

News of the “Drag Race Philippines” renewal comes after Captivating Katkat was crowned the second season winner earlier this month. “Drag Race Thailand” will return after crowning its last winner back in 2019. The fan-favorite edition of the series will return next year to search for the next Thai superstar. Premiere dates for each series have not yet been announced.

Commenting on the newly announced renewals, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said: “It’s such an honor to share that three countries with three unique takes on the art of drag will be producing their third seasons of ‘Drag Race.’ We are so grateful to our producer partners, channels and, above all, the artists whose boundless charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent results in a show that is unique to every Nation and for the entire world to enjoy.”

“Drag Race France” is produced in France by Endemol France and Shake Shake Shake; “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Thailand” are produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc; All series are produced in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers on all series.

Meanwhile, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” have all been renewed in the U.S. The 16th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” are expected to premiere in 2024.

WOW Presents Plus is the independently owned-and-operated streaming platform from the Emmy-award-winning media company, World of Wonder. In its sixth year since inception, WOW Presents Plus is celebrating another year of growth — home to 1500+ hours of original content and documentary films, as well as all international versions of the Drag Race format spanning 17 different countries including UK, Canada, Philippines, Spain, France, Down Under, Holland, Chile, Italy, Belgium, Thailand, Sweden, Mexico and more.

