‘Dragon’s Lair’: James Bobin in Talks to Direct Live-Action Video Game Movie at Netflix

British filmmaker James Bobin (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) is in talks to direct the live action adaptation of 80’s video game classic “Dragon’s Lair” for Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds is attached to produce and star as main character Dirk the Daring.

The streamer closed a deal to acquire the rights to the laser game back in 2020. Roy Lee will produce “Dragon’s Lair” via his Vertigo Entertainment banner with Trevor Engelson of Underground Entertainment. The game’s original designer Don Bluth, along with Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are also producing. Reynolds will produce via his Maximum Effort banner.

Screenwriters Dan and Kevin Hageman, who received story credit on “The Lego Movie” and most recently wrote “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” will write the screenplay.

The story centers on Dirk the Daring, a knight of the kingdom, who was entrusted with the rescue of Princess Daphne from the wizard Mordroc and the evil dragon Singe.

Originally released for arcades in 1983 by Cinematronics, “Dragon’s Lair” was revolutionary for its time. The game used laserdisc technology and film quality animation from Don Bluth Studios. Gameplay is composed of numerous animated individual scenes which required the player to move the joystick in the right direction, or press the fire button at key moments in the animated sequences, that governed the hero’s actions and moved the story forward. Another laserdisc game from Don Bluth called “Space Ace” followed in the spring of 1984, and a “Dragon’s Lair” sequel called “Dragon’s Lair II: Time Wrap” was released in 1991. Bluth would later go on to direct animated movies “An American Tail” and “All Dogs Go to Heaven.

Bobin’s other credits include 2019’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and “Muppets Most Wanted.” He is repped at UTA.

