Drake led the BET Awards nominations with seven nods, including “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,” “Best Group” with 21 Savage,” “Best Collaboration” with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), “Album of the Year for “Her Loss” with 21 Savage and “Viewer’s Choice Award.”

Rapper GloRilla, whose full name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, follows behind with six nominations — “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Best New Artist,” “Album of the Year” for “Anyways, Life’s Great,” “Video of the Year” and more.

Lizzo and 21 Savage tied with five nominations each. Artists with four nominations include Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA. Those tied for three nominations include Cardi B, FLO, Jack Harlow, Future, Coco Jones, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Kendrick Lamar and Tems.

Other albums competing for “Album of the Year” include Chris Brown’s “Breezy,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” and SZA’s “SOS.” Those competing for Best New Artist include Ambré, Coco Jones, Dechii, FLO, GloRilla, Ice Spice and Lola Brooke.

The 2023 BET Awards will air Live on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. The awards ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the BET live telecast.

The nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, made up of entertainment professionals and influencers in music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and creative arts. Voting begins June 8 and ends June 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Pacific or 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee and executive produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as Executive Producers.