Fresh off the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, A24 has dropped the first trailer for the Nicolas Cage comedy “Dream Scenario.” From Norwegian writer/director Kristoffer Borgli (“Sick of Myself”), the film stars Cage as a family man whose life is upended when millions of strangers start dreaming about him.

Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula and Dylan Baker co-star in the film, which was produced by “Midsommar” and “Beau Is Afraid” filmmaker Ari Aster.

TheWrap critic Martin Tsai compared the film favorably to the work of Charlie Kaufman in his review, and acknowledged that although the “internal logic and messaging are at times muddled and not fully formed,” the film is “immensely entertaining.”

The feature offers Cage the chance to wear a number of different hats, as his character takes on various forms in the dreams of others, growing increasingly violent as the film wears on.

The indie comes on the heels of Cage’s studio turn as Dracula in Universal’s “Renfield” and his cameo as Superman in “The Flash.” And while it’s unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will still be ongoing when the film opens in November, Cage will still be able to promote the movie — it secured an interim agreement from the union, allowing Cage and the rest of the cast to participate in promotion.

Watch the trailer in the video above. “Dream Scenario” opens in select theaters on Nov. 10 and expands wide on Nov. 22.