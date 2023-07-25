Shrek, Po from “Kung Fu Panda,” Boss Baby and more are set to be playable in GameMill Entertainment’s upcoming “DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing,” which has no firm release date at present but is confirmed to be coming to all major platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The game will cost $40, though there’ll be a $50 “digital deluxe” edition. The more expensive edition will include exclusive characters Master Oogway from “Kung Fu Panda” and Wolf from “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

The base game’s starting roster looks to include 20 racers, including Shrek, Po, Boss Baby and more, including characters from the “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Madagascar” and “Trolls” universes. In other words, just about anyone who’s seen a DreamWorks movie in the past two decades is likely to spot a familiar face or two in the game’s roster.

There’s no telling if the game will receive DLC (downloadable content), a standard way for games to extend their life after initial release. Other popular kart-racing titles, such as “Mario Kart,” utilize DLC to add new characters and racetracks long after the initial game launch has passed, so perhaps GameMill has plans to do something similar. Otherwise, the 20 characters set to come with the game on day one will be the complete lineup.

GameMill representatives did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The new DreamWorks-themed racing title will include a variety of modes, mimicking the content lineup of other contemporary karting titles.

GameMill is no stranger to publishing kart racers built around popular, established IPs. It recently published “Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.” Though the game wasn’t exactly a critical darling, GameMill’s licensed titles seem to be doing well enough for the publisher to keep overseeing them, hence the upcoming “DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing.”