‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Says Host ‘Was Completely Unaware’ of Fans’ Removal for WGA Pins, Expresses ‘Regret’

Drew Barrymore was “completely unaware” that two fans were removed from a taping of her show for wearing WGA pins, TheWrap has learned. The removal of audience members Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter was blamed on “heightened security concerns.”

“It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings,” a spokesperson for “The Drew Barrymore Show” told TheWrap. “Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets.”

As “The Drew Barrymore Show” resumed filming on Monday, production was met with three pickets around CBS Broadcast Center, where the series is filmed. As ticket winners Turiczek and Carter were walking into the studio, they took two pins from a WGA volunteer. At the time, neither Turiczek nor Carter knew a strike was happening. Before they were even seated, the two audience members were removed from the studio.

The crew member who removed Turiczek and Carter was described as “aggressive,” and Turiczek noted the man was “yelling at us.” Even though Carter removed her WGA pin and Turiczek offered to remove his, they were still kicked out of the taping.

“He was like, ‘No, you’re out. Get out, go.’ And he started pushing us towards the door,” Turiczek told TheWrap.

Shortly after the incident, Turiczek and Carter donned WGA shirts and joined the picket lines. Both noted they thought this may lead to them being permanently banned from the show, even though Turiczek and Carter have tickets to other “Drew Barrymore” tapings.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” isn’t the only currently-filming daytime talk show the WGA has been striking. There have also been consistent pickets around ABC’s “The View.” But the CBS show does stand in a particular place during this moment.

Early in the WGA strike, Barrymore was praised by fans, industry insiders, her own writers and members of the writers guild for dropping out of hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards out of solidarity to her staff. But on Sunday, the daytime talk show host announced her series would be returning.

“I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. “I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”