‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ WGA Staff Writers Refuse to Return to Work

The daytime talk show was enveloped in controversy as it resumed production during the strike

A light-skinned woman with long light brown/auburn hair in front of an orange background.
Drew Barrymore at the Time 100 Gala (Getty Images)

Three writers on “The Drew Barrymore Show” have declined their invitation to return to the daytime talk show as it gears up for its second post-strike return, TheWrap has learned.

Following controversy surrounding the show’s return to production amid the writers’ strike — a choice that Barrymore said she “owned” — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have opted not to return to their former gig.

After the show picked back up plans for its delayed return, the daytime talker extended offers to the writers as soon as they could, to which all three declined, according to an individual with knowledge of the show’s staffing decisions. The series is actively interviewing for new writers and intends to be in compliance with the guild as it moves forward.

The news comes just hours after the daytime talker announced its newest return date for Oct. 16, a month after the show resumed production in mid-September, prior to the resolution of the writers’ strike.

In the height of the WGA strike on Sept. 1o, Barrymore shared on social media that her CBS Media Ventures-produced show would resume production for its new season on Sept. 11, with Barrymore claiming “this is bigger than just me.”

The choice was highly criticized for breaking strike rules by an official guild spokesperson and WGA members online, and striking writers began picketing the production in New York City.

By the following Sunday, Oct. 17, Barrymore decided to delay the show’s return until the end of the writers’ strike, saying “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.”

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” she said in a statement on Instagram. “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry soon.”

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

One response to “‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ WGA Staff Writers Refuse to Return to Work”

  1. Steve White Avatar
    Steve White

    In five to ten year AI will reduce the need for a staff of writers. You will need 1 maybe 2, just to “finish” the script/dialogue. The cost savings will override the cries of lost jobs and the threat of future strikes will only hasten the writers own demise. It is the shape of things to come.

    Reply

