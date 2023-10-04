Three writers on “The Drew Barrymore Show” have declined their invitation to return to the daytime talk show as it gears up for its second post-strike return, TheWrap has learned.

Following controversy surrounding the show’s return to production amid the writers’ strike — a choice that Barrymore said she “owned” — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have opted not to return to their former gig.

After the show picked back up plans for its delayed return, the daytime talker extended offers to the writers as soon as they could, to which all three declined, according to an individual with knowledge of the show’s staffing decisions. The series is actively interviewing for new writers and intends to be in compliance with the guild as it moves forward.

The news comes just hours after the daytime talker announced its newest return date for Oct. 16, a month after the show resumed production in mid-September, prior to the resolution of the writers’ strike.

In the height of the WGA strike on Sept. 1o, Barrymore shared on social media that her CBS Media Ventures-produced show would resume production for its new season on Sept. 11, with Barrymore claiming “this is bigger than just me.”

The choice was highly criticized for breaking strike rules by an official guild spokesperson and WGA members online, and striking writers began picketing the production in New York City.

By the following Sunday, Oct. 17, Barrymore decided to delay the show’s return until the end of the writers’ strike, saying “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.”

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” she said in a statement on Instagram. “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry soon.”