Drew Barrymore Becomes a Table-Flipping RHONJ Diva, Teresa Giudice Assists: ‘I Like a Good Drink in the Face’ (Video)

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice taught Drew Barrymore an essential skill during her appearance on the “Drew Barrymore Show” — how to flip a table at a dinner party.

“You’re famous and infamous for so many reasons, all fun and interesting, and the table-flip is no exception,” Barrymore told the reality star, as they both sat behind fake dinner-table setups.

Though the reality star has gone on to become a New York Times bestselling author four times and compete on “Dancing with the Stars,” the infamous table-flip (and the “prostitution whore” callout, of course) from the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” first season in 2009 is definitely one of Giudice’s most iconic—and unforgettable—moments.

“I’m trying to work on myself, because everyone thinks I’m this mean person from being on the show,” Giudice said. “I’m so not. I’m so easygoing, I go with the flow, I like to have fun.”

Barrymore came to Giudice’s defense, saying, “I don’t think [RHONJ] would like you sitting around being a nice, quiet person.”

So, the duo leaned into it and naturally, Barrymore wanted to learn the proper way to flip a table. Giudice, who donned a baby pink Gucci jumpsuit, was more than happy to show her, telling the actress to grab the table and think of something that makes her “really angry.”

“Like if your boyfriend cheated on you, or if a girlfriend betrayed you—because she was going after my girlfriend, so I was sticking up for my girlfriend,” Giudice advised. “I’m a girl’s girl.”

On the count of three, both women yelled, “You were f—ing engaged 19 times, you stupid b—-!” and flipped over their tables.

