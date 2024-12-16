‘The View’ Hosts Doubt New Jersey Drones Are Aliens: ‘Is Now the Time You’d Come to Earth?’ | Video

Mystery continues to surround the apparent drones flying over several states in the last few weeks, but the hosts of “The View” are pretty sure the machines aren’t alien in nature. As they joked on Monday morning, aliens wouldn’t exactly pick now to come to earth.

To kick off an entire day of Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the drones, first lamenting the responses that officials have given — or not given — in regards to what they actually are.

“They say, ‘If we find out something, we’ll let you know.’ But I don’t know if they will, because look how long it took anybody to crack Area 51!” Whoopi said.

WHAT’S BEHIND MYSTERIOUS DRONE SIGHTINGS? As the public demands answers over the drone sightings, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/Fh8aShvAZa — The View (@TheView) December 16, 2024

That said, host Alyssa Farah Griffin is pretty sure it’s not aliens. “If it’s aliens though, is now the time you’d come to earth?” she asked with a laugh. “I don’t feel like it would be now.”

Whoopi had a counter for that, though, saying that now would actually be the perfect time, because “they could fit right in.”

Host Sara Haines agreed with Whoopi, at least in terms of the government knowing but not actually saying anything.

“I absolutely think the government knows what’s going on,” Haines said. “I don’t hate that they’re not telling us, because I actually think … my theory is — and this is not educated or academic — is that they are testing technology for a time when we could need it.”

Host Sunny Hostin was surprised by how “doomsday” that theory felt, adding that she’s been surprised that no kids have managed to hack the devices and bring them down to examine.

In the end, Whoopi had at least one other possibility.

“I think they know what it is. I think they’re not going to really be able to say it, or we’re going to get a really hell of a big party for New Year’s Eve,” she joked. “It’s going to be like a dome over all 50 states of these drones. Well, why not? I mean, stranger things have happened.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.