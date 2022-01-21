‘Dune,’ ‘F9’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Campaigns Among ICG Publicists Awards Nominees

The International Cinematographers Guild has announced nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity at its 59th annual publicists awards ceremony. Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs, made the announcement Friday morning.

Nominees include the publicists behind the campaigns for:

“Dune” (Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Pictures)

“F9: The Fast Saga” (Universal)

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

“This year’s list of nominees is impressive, and we are proud to honor the creative and innovative work of the

Local 600 publicists who coordinated and implemented these successful campaigns during a very difficult time,” Main said.

Per the group’s official explanation, the Maxwell Weinberg Award “honors active members working on motion pictures whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding.

Recipients of the group’s Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be announced at a later date. The honoree who will receive the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced during the ceremony.

Online voting by general members to determine the final winners will take place February 14-24, 2022. The 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.