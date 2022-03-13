‘Dune,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win at Sound Editors’ Awards

AWARDS BEAT
“Dune,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” have won the top feature-film awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 69th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony on Sunday night.
“Dune” won in the Feature Effects/Foley category, which over the years has been the MPSE’s most accurate predictor of Oscar success. “Nightmare Alley” won in the Feature Dialogue/ADR category, while “West Side Story” won in the music category.
Other film awards went to “Raya and the Last Dragon” for animation, “The Rescue” for documentary and “Cliff Walkers” for foreign-language feature.
Television winners included “Succession,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Underground Railroad,” “The Witcher” and “The Beatles Get Back.”
Director and producer Ron Howard received the Filmmaker Award, while Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III received the Career Achievement Award.
The list of winners:
Feature Dialogue / ADR: “Nightmare Alley”
Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE
Feature Effects / Foley: “Dune”
Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE
Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead
Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura
Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
Feature Music: “West Side Story”
Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt
Scoring Editor: David Channing
Feature Animation: “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker
Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman
Music Editor: David Olson
Feature Documentary: “The Rescue”
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs, Mariusz Glabinski
Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro
Music Editor: Ben Smithers
Foreign Language Feature: “Cliff Walkers”
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE
ADR Editor: Li Xinghui
Foley Artist: Han Junsheng
Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison, Alan Rankin
Sound Designer: Mark Stoeckinger
Non-Theatrical Animation: “Arcane – League of Legends”: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple
Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont
Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Music Editor: Alex Seaver
Non-Theatrical Documentary: “The Beatles Get Back: Part 3”
Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok
Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham
Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey
Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson
Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson
Foley Artist: Simon Riley
Non-Theatrical Feature: “Infinite”
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE
Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling
Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE
Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR: “Succession”: “Secession”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
ADR Editor: Angela Organ
Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley: “The Witcher”: “A Grain of Truth”
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge
Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne
Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote
Series 1 Hour – Music: “Wu Tang: An American Saga”: “Protect Ya Neck”
Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta
½ Hour – Comedy or Drama: “Only Murders in the Building”: “The Boy From 6B”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters
Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy
Music Editor: Micha Liberman
Limited Series or Anthology: “The Underground Railroad”: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”
Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE
Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood
ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE
Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE
Music Editor: John Finklea
Animation Series or Short: “Love, Death + Robots”: “Snow in the Desert”
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE
Foley Editor: Jeff Gross
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevens, Dawn Lunsford
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Game Audio: “Call of Duty: Vanguard”
Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE
Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long
Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso
Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins, Jonathan McCavish, Gavin Hislop, Michael Jones, Shawn Jimmerson, Lee Staples, Ryan Garigliano, Garrett Oshiro
Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price
Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh
Foley Artist: Foley Walkers
Student Film (Verna Fields Award): “Build Me Up”
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace
Filmmaker Award: Ron Howard
Career Achievement Award: Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III