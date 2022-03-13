‘Dune,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win at Sound Editors’ Awards

“Dune,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” have won the top feature-film awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 69th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony on Sunday night.

“Dune” won in the Feature Effects/Foley category, which over the years has been the MPSE’s most accurate predictor of Oscar success. “Nightmare Alley” won in the Feature Dialogue/ADR category, while “West Side Story” won in the music category.

Other film awards went to “Raya and the Last Dragon” for animation, “The Rescue” for documentary and “Cliff Walkers” for foreign-language feature.

Television winners included “Succession,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Underground Railroad,” “The Witcher” and “The Beatles Get Back.”

Director and producer Ron Howard received the Filmmaker Award, while Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III received the Career Achievement Award.

The list of winners:

Feature Dialogue / ADR: “Nightmare Alley”

Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Feature Effects / Foley: “Dune”

Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura

Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Feature Music: “West Side Story”

Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt

Scoring Editor: David Channing

Feature Animation: “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman

Music Editor: David Olson

Feature Documentary: “The Rescue”

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs, Mariusz Glabinski

Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Foreign Language Feature: “Cliff Walkers”

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE

ADR Editor: Li Xinghui

Foley Artist: Han Junsheng

Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison, Alan Rankin

Sound Designer: Mark Stoeckinger

Non-Theatrical Animation: “Arcane – League of Legends”: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont

Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Non-Theatrical Documentary: “The Beatles Get Back: Part 3”

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok

Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham

Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Non-Theatrical Feature: “Infinite”

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE

Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE

Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR: “Succession”: “Secession”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley: “The Witcher”: “A Grain of Truth”

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge

Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Series 1 Hour – Music: “Wu Tang: An American Saga”: “Protect Ya Neck”

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

½ Hour – Comedy or Drama: “Only Murders in the Building”: “The Boy From 6B”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters

Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Limited Series or Anthology: “The Underground Railroad”: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood

ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Music Editor: John Finklea

Animation Series or Short: “Love, Death + Robots”: “Snow in the Desert”

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editor: Jeff Gross

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevens, Dawn Lunsford

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Game Audio: “Call of Duty: Vanguard”

Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE

Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long

Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso

Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins, Jonathan McCavish, Gavin Hislop, Michael Jones, Shawn Jimmerson, Lee Staples, Ryan Garigliano, Garrett Oshiro

Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price

Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh

Foley Artist: Foley Walkers

Student Film (Verna Fields Award): “Build Me Up”

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace

Filmmaker Award: Ron Howard

Career Achievement Award: Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III