‘Dune: Prophecy’ Review: HBO’s Stellar Sci-Fi Series Is Like ‘Game of Thrones’ in Space

Behind every supposedly “great man,” there is not just a woman standing behind him, but an entire sisterhood of supernaturally gifted members pulling the strings. At least, this is the case in “Dune: Prophecy,” the HBO prequel series that takes place a whopping 10,148 years before the birth of the false prophet Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in the films “Dune” and “Dune: Part 2.” Not to be outdone by what has come before, this promising new take finds plenty of its own deceivers with the power to forever alter the very course of the universe, drawing us into their machinations while the grim reality looms that they may be the agents of their own destruction.

Though not as sweeping in scope and without the same breathtaking visuals as those prior works, this thematic core makes the six-episode series a frequently stellar one as it more than manages to stand apart, mostly stepping out of the long shadow cast by the fantastic films. Providing an engaging portrait of the corruptive forces of power and the players desperately trying to control the trajectory of time, it’s a little stagey though universally well-acted adaptation that’s the perfect thing to hold you over until the films return with “Dune Messiah.” As it peers into the darkness in the souls and minds of its characters, it finds a potently sinister tone with the power to burn right through the very flesh (often literally) of all those caught in its grasp.

Based on the book “Sisterhood of Dune” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, who expanded on the world originally created by Brian’s late father Frank Herbert, “Dune: Prophecy” is centered on the fledgling group that will become the infamous order Bene Gesserit from the movies. This sisterhood trains to exert influence with their minds over those whose hands rest on the levers of power in the universe, and who help push things toward a better path over thousands upon thousands of years. At least, that’s what they profess to do, but reality is far more complicated.

Emily Watson in “Dune: Prophecy.” (HBO)

This is because the group’s leader Valya Harkonnen, played by an excellent Emily Watson, is attempting to keep a dark secret surrounding the death of her former mentor. Her sister Tula, an outstanding Olivia Williams, serves as her ally, though is dedicated to the new young members and overseeing their training. At the same time, Valya is trying to influence the rule of Emperor Javicco Corrino, a measured yet quite menacing Mark Strong, after the arrival of the mysterious soldier Desmond Hart, a terrific Travis Fimmel from the regrettably canceled series “Raised by Wolves,” while facing a growing crisis within the order she has dedicated her life to reshaping.

These are only the basics of “Dune: Prophecy” and could still easily sound intimidating to those unaware of the vast story that it is attempting to adapt. However, you needn’t fret, as the show’s creators do a solid job of making it accessible to all, getting a whole heaping of exposition out of the way early before letting the story begin to naturally unravel before us. There are discussions of the historic war with thinking machines, but the words “Butlerian Jihad,” as it’s known in the books, are not dwelled on by the characters. Instead of relying on jargon that could easily grow tiresome, it focuses on the dark joys that come from seeing characters trying to grapple for power as assassinations, betrayals, and rebellion wait around every corner. It all cuts to the heart of the material much like “Game of Thrones” did when it was at its peak. Only, instead of dragons being the greatest weapon, it’s the powers of Valya and Desmond that can reshape this world. The former uses what is known as the Voice which, as expressed via great sound design, allows her to drive people to do her bidding, no matter the harm it brings to them. Though even she soon finds herself playing with forces beyond her full understanding.

Much of this comes down to how the prophecy of the title presents both an existential threat to the universe and a personal one to those like Valya. As we see in scattered yet grimly somber flashbacks, she carries with her immense loss just as she does a hunger for power that prevents her from seeing the growing nightmare that may soon be coming. In every hushed conversation in the darkness, and tense public confrontation that bursts in the light, we come to see the broken parts she has kept hidden away. Soon, they will inevitably come spilling out. Whenever it can start to feel like the series may be getting tangled up in some more repetitive dialogue scenes, Watson confidently walks into a throne room and steers everything back on track with the power of her presence alone. She projects confidence with ease, but it is when we see subtle fears dancing in her eyes that the show slyly hints at the horrors that await us. When she comes eye to eye with Fimmel’s strikingly piercing gaze in one standout scene, the energy of the performances crackles alongside some potent flourishes in how this is shot and staged.

Jodhi May and Mark Strong in “Dune: Prophecy.” (HBO)

Credit must also be given to the excellent production design and visual effects that effectively transport us to every setting. Even as the show pokes fun at itself with dialogue at one point when a character says “If you like barren landscapes and minimalism, you’ll be very happy,” it delicately draws you in. It’s all quite simple, but the various settings within just a handful of different planets all prove distinct. This not only helps to distance it from the films, but it shows great restraint in only providing the occasional glimpse of the great dunes of Arrakis with the enormous sandworms that rule the landscape there. Instead, “Dune: Prophecy,” much like the also quite good recent “The Penguin” spinoff series, is all about getting to see what the other corners of the universe look like and how the various characters all struggle to thrive within it. It’s as much about the interior conflicts as it is the growing external one that is taking shape.

When we then are taken deeper into a great beyond that operates underneath all of what we and the characters have come to know, the show plunges us into something closer to horror. While the films had similar visions of immense destruction, the series excavates a disquieting sense of dread all its own. They’re not only more unsettlingly evocative in how they’re constructed, but they also cut deeper into the mythology of the sisterhood without overplaying its hand or losing its mystery. As we hear the whispers echoing throughout these scenes and witness the sands shifting beneath the feet of supposedly sure-footed characters, we realize this universe is being steered by forces deep in the shadows. When even those who see all find themselves caught unawares by this, the strings they hold start to slip away.

This makes for not just good television, but the first steps of a promisingly bold new epic not even the Bene Gesserit could fully foresee.

“Dune: Prophecy” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT Sunday, Nov. 17, on HBO and streams on Max.