‘Dune’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Dreams of Zendaya, Faces a Nightmare Opponent (Video)

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures dropped the full trailer for their highly anticipated “Dune” adaptation on Thursday. In it, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) dreams of Chani (Zendaya), a woman he has never met but is inexplicably drawn to.

“I’ve been having dreams about a girl on Arrakis,” Paul tells his mentor, Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa).

“Dreams make good stories,” Duncan replies. “But everything happens when we’re awake.”

The Atreides family, collectively known as House Atreides, settle on Arrakis (aka Dune) and come into conflict with the brutal Harkonnen — a rival House of nightmarish conquerors — and the native inhabitants known as the Fremen, of which Chani is a member.

The trailer includes plenty of fight scenes, including hand to hand, mass warfare and space combat. And of course, a shot of the gargantuan sandworms that inhabit Dune and are feared by all.

The official description for the Denis Villeneuve-directed film reads: “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, ‘Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Oscar Isaac (the “Star Wars” franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Milk,” “Avengers: Infinity War”), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO’s “Chernobyl,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Avengers: Endgame”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” HBO’s “Euphoria”), Chang Chen (“Mr. Long,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), David Dastmalchian (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Dark Knight”), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Netflix’s “Sex Education”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones”) and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”).

Villeneuve directed “Dune” from a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

“Dune” opens Oct. 22 in theaters, Imax and on HBO Max. Watch the full trailer here and above.