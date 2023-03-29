“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (out this Friday) is a movie that introduces audiences to an entire world – one full of magical creatures, dangerous enchantments and larger-than-life characters. It’s the kind of world that you want to learn more about and the type of movie that is just as fascinating (seriously, how can you not get excited about a movie with this many animatronic creatures?)

Thankfully, you can learn all about the making of the movie starting on April 4. That’s when “The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” by Eleni Roussos is released to bookstores everywhere – and TheWrap has your exclusive first look.

In the pages you can view below, you can see explorations of three characters from the film – Edgin Darvis, played by Chris Pine, a bard and member of the titular group of thieves (he used to be a kind of medieval spy); Holga Kilgore, played by Michelle Rodriguez, a brutish barbarian with a soft side who was exiled from her tribe because of the man she loved; and Forge Fitzwilliam, played by Hugh Grant, a thief who has seen his station in life change dramatically. And, yes, he’s one of the villains of the film – the only thing that would have made him more hate-able is if they had kept that little pencil mustache from the explorations.

The movie, based on the tabletop RPG first published in 1974, follows a group of thieves (Pine and Rodriguez included, along with Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis) who launch a daring plan to steal a magical artifact and dole out some well-timed revenge. It features a ton of crazy creatures and totally captures the freewheeling spirit of supernatural adventures of the 1980s, things like “The Princess Bride” or “Big Trouble in Little China.”

It was co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the team behind 2018’s wonderful action comedy “Game Night.”

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is in theaters this Friday and “The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is out on April 4.