Bryan Fuller’s ‘Dust Bunny’ Trailer Pits Mads Mikkelsen Against Monsters

Do you believe in monsters? This is the central question at the heart of “Dust Bunny,” the feature debut from “Hannibal” and “Pushing Daisies” creator Bryan Fuller.

When a little girl (Sophie Sloan) hires her neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen), a hitman, to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her parents, is there an actual monster? Or were her parents involved in the neighborhood’s criminal activity?

While “Dust Bunny” doesn’t premiere until Monday night, as part of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness program ahead of a theatrical release in December, the new trailer should give you an idea of what to expect. Watch it below.

“Dust Bunny” also stars Sigourney Weaver, David Dastmalchian, Rebecca Henderson and Sheila Atim, and features the gorgeous, heightened visuals that we’ve come to expect from Fuller – pushed colors, pops of surrealism and a very singular point of view (in this case, the young girl). There’s a great moment where someone is coming towards a door and, distorted through a glass pane in the door, it looks like the creeping hand of an unseen ghoul.

Producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, from Thunder Road (producers of the “John Wick” series), produced “Dust Bunny,” which will be coming out via a partnership between Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.

In 2023, Fuller, whose small screen credits also include creating “Dead Like Me” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” was tapped to write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King’s killer car movie “Christine” for Sony and Blumhouse. Hopefully there is still gas in that tank. He was also involved in an earlier iteration of the upcoming “Friday the 13th” prequel series “Crystal Lake,” from A24 and Peacock.

Mikkelsen, of course, starred in Fuller’s “Hannibal,” which was the star’s last television project. The actor’s “The Last Viking” also just premiered at TIFF.

“Dust Bunny” hits theaters on Dec. 5.