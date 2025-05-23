‘Duster’: Adrienne Barbeau Was ‘Tickled Pink’ by Her Unusual Dual Role in Max Crime Drama

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Duster” Episode 2.

Adrienne Barbeau, best known for the films she made with ex-husband John Carpenter, including “The Fog” and “Escape From New York,” guest stars in this week’s episode of “Duster” as an FBI agent’s secretive wife.

The ep also includes a different actress playing Barbeau as she might have looked in 1972. The younger Barbeau (played by Mikaela Hoover of James Gunn’s “Superman”), helps lead character Jim Ellis (Josh Holloway) by distracting an older businessman so Jim can steal a valuable pair of Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes.

Barbeau spoke to TheWrap about having someone play her as a character for the first time — the 79-year-old actress said she was “tickled pink.”

“The ’70s was my era,” said Barbeau, who was nominated for a Tony for her portrayal of Rizzo in a 1972 production of “Grease” on Broadway, which led — as the shows depicts — to her landing the role on “Maude” as Bea Arthur’s daughter.

TheWrap: How did this role come your way?

Adrienne Barbeau: I thought they were asking me to play myself in this episode, but no, [Abrams] was offering me another role. He called and said it takes place in the ’70s, and we want to use Adrienne Barbeau as a character. And I said, ‘Sure, what a compliment.” I was just tickled pink, actually. And then he said, “But we’d also like you to be a different character my age in the show as well.”

TheWrap: What did you think of Michaela Hoover’s performance as “Adrienne Barbeau”?

She’s a lot more beautiful than me. They went a little far afield in terms of the person I was in those days. I don’t drink. But, maybe this Adrienne Barbeau did.

Mikaela Hoover plays Adrienne Barbeau in “Duster” Season 1 Episode 2 (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Is this the first time someone has played you as a character?

Yes, yes, it’s unusual. It’s not often that an actor gets portrayed at a younger age that I can think of. It was really just so much fun. Of course, trying to tell any of my friends that they should watch it because I’m in the second episode. It’s like, Adrienne Barbeau is in the second episode, but I did it too.

What about the character you do play, Evelyn Breen?

She is the wife of an FBI agent who ended up in a mental institution and all of whose files are missing, as Rachel Hilson’s character starts on her journey of trying to figure out what’s going on. I don’t know too much about Evelyn yet. If there’s a second season, they tell me she’s coming back.

She does have something to do with the powers that be in Washington. She also wants to stop Nina’s investigation.

Yes, definitely.

Partly because Nina is Black.

Unfortunately, yes. that’s not comfortable for me to play. But yes, she makes a statement about “people like you,” and it’s apparent what she’s talking about.

The episode is about stealing Elvis’s blue suede shoes. Did you ever meet Elvis in real life?

My only connection with Elvis, which is really obscure, is that my son is a music producer, and he produced and was nominated for a Grammy for the version of “Suspicious Minds” in [Baz Luhrmann’s] “Elvis.” Oh, and my ex-husband, John Carpenter, directed the miniseries “Elvis,” with Kurt Russell. I thought it was great.

Was it kind of surreal to be on a show where everyone is dressed like it’s 1972?

The fashion designer on this show is fantastic. I was really impressed with everything she’s done. The wardrobe that I wore in “Maude “certainly does not reflect what my character is wearing in “Duster,” but she really has it down. It’s great fun, and the music… this was one of my eras. I love the music from the ’70s and the ’60s, so I’m really enjoying the series.

I saw you not too long ago in an episode of “9-1-1.” Do you go looking for work or is it mainly people calling you up and asking you to be in their show or movie?

Right now I’m doing a film that I am incredibly excited about where the writer and director approached me.

I get called to go in and audition. I do a lot of voice work and sometimes I audition for a voice job, but mostly those are just direct offers. The last two films, they called me up and said, “Would you read this script? We’d like to have you do it.”

Adrienne Barbeau in “The Fog” (AVCO Embassy Pictures/StudioCanal

You’re so well known for your voice work and of course you played a DJ in “The Fog” and voiced the computer in “The Thing.” It’s kind of mind boggling that people would not automatically hire you for things.

I think, and especially as we all grow older, there’s a certain element of needing to see the person, even though you know their body of work. But you want to see what they’re like right now? It never bothers me if I get asked to audition and I never take it personally if I don’t get the job.

Looking back on your career, is it what you thought it would be?

I don’t feel like I’ve ever worked a day in my life. All I ever wanted was to be able to support myself as an actor. I told myself if I haven’t had some measure of success by the time I’m 25, I’ll go get a degree and teach acting. But by the time I was 25, I was on Broadway and I had my union card, and so it just went from there. I just considered myself incredibly fortunate to have been able to do this for this long. I’ve been working since 1963.

“Duster” releases new episodes Thursdays on Max.