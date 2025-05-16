‘Duster’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes of the Josh Holloway Show Come Out?

“Lost” star Josh Holloway re-unites with executive producer J.J. Abrams in “Duster,” a new series set in the 1970s about a getaway driver and the FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) who tries to convince him to inform on his crime boss (Keith David).

The series is from Abrams and LaToya Morgan, whose previous credits include “Into the Badlands” and “The Walking Dead.”

Here’s when and where to watch new episodes of the show that TheWrap’s Zaki Hasan called, a “rip-roaring new caper series.”

When does “Duster” premiere?

The series premieres with on Max on May 15.

How can I watch “Duster”?

“Duster” is available to stream only on Max. (Soon to be re-branded as HBO Max).

How may episodes are in Season 1 of “Duster”?

The first season has eight episodes.

When are new “Duster” episodes released?

New episodes of “Duster” debut weekly on Max Thursdays.

Subsequent episodes will then be released on a weekly basis every Thursday through July 3.

What is “Duster” about?

Jim Ellis (Holloway) is a getaway driver for a crime syndicate run by Ezra Saxton (Keith David). Rookie FBI agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson) has a personal stake in bringing Saxton down and she thinks Ellis is the key to his destruction. The series is set in Phoenix, Arizona in 1972

Who is in the “Duster” cast?

Besides Josh Holloway as Jim Ellis and Rachel Hilson as Nina Hayes, the series stars Keith David as Ezra Saxton, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce Saxton, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis Saxton, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Corbin Bernsen as Wade Ellis, Gail O’Grady as Charlotte Dean-Ellis and Donal Logue as Sergeant Groomes. The cast also includes Sofia Vassilieva, Jasper Keen, Dan Tracy and Jamie Jung.

Watch the “Duster” trailer