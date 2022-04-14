Dvora Englefield Joins WME as Head of Music Artist Strategy

Music industry executive Dvora Englefield is joining WME as a partner and head of Music Artist Strategy, WME announced on Thursday.

Englefield most recently served as partner and head of the Music Division of communications firm The Lede Company. Prior to The Lede Company, Englefield headed the Music Department at 42West, and before that ran the Music Department at BWR. She will finish out the month at The Lede Company and officially start at WME on May 9th.

In her newly created role Englefield will “identify and maximize new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and client partnerships” on behalf of agency’s music division and music clients, WME said in a statement.

“WME is the best of the best,” said Englefield in the statement. “As the music and entertainment landscapes continue to change, I am beyond excited for the opportunity to take my experience and transition into this new and exciting role. I’m honored to have the trust of such an incredibly forward thinking and innovative team. Extra special thanks to Kirk, Lucy and my longtime friend and mentor John Marx.”

In the statement, Englefield gave a shout-out to Lede. “The leadership at Lede has always been second to none since day one,” Englefield said. “I’m so very proud of what we have built together both in our life-long friendships and in business as an all-female led company and am forever grateful especially to have been on this ride with Amanda, Meredith, Sarah, Christine and Haeran. I will miss my Lede family but am thrilled that with my new chapter we will all still get to collaborate.”



The statement also included love all around from Lede executives. “It brings us great joy to see our dear friend and long-time colleague take her career in an exciting new direction,” said Lede co-CEO’s Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan, Sarah Rothman and Christine Su, also in the statement. “Dvora is a very strategic and talented executive and we are excited to continue to collaborate with her in her new role.”



Said Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, co-heads of WME’s Music Division, also in the statement, “Dvora is a driving force in the music business, responsible for guiding the careers of countless artists through her combination of creativity, strategic counsel and deep industry relationships,” said Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, Co-Heads of WME’s Music Division. “We look forward to bringing her truly unique skillset to our colleagues and clients as we continue to build out best in class services for our music roster.”



WME’s 2022 Grammy winning music clients include Silk Sonic (Record of the Year), Olivia Rodrigo (Best New Artist) Chris Stapleton (Country Album of the Year) Jazmine Sullivan (Best R&B Album) and Foo Fighters (Rock Album of the Year). Other prominent clients include Adele, Dua Lipa and Alanis Morissette among many others.