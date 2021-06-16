Dwayne Johnson Says He Might Lack ‘the Patience’ to ‘Deal With the BS’ of Politics

Dwayne Johnson isn’t sure about the buzz that he should run for president. He is listening, though.

In a recent interview with People, who just named the actor the “No. 1 Reason to Love America,” Johnson said that he’s honored by the suggestion that he should lead the free world.

“I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors,” he told the outlet. “In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

Johnson has implied he’d like to give politics a go for years. Supporters have even created a website to convince him to “consider coming to our nation’s rescue by running for President.”

Still, the “Jungle Cruise” star stressed he is “not a politician nor did I ever have political passions, and quite frankly I’m not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians.”

However, a recent poll has appeared to help the actor consider making Johnson 2024 a reality. Conducted by Piplsay, the poll found that over 46% of Americans would support Johnson in a presidential election.

“But,” he said, “when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”

If the poll is to be believed, Americans are very much in favor of another celeb in the White House, with 63% of participants saying that Hollywood stars would “make good politicians” if they had “political aptitude” or “the right team in place.” Although “The Rock” received the most support in the poll, Angelina Jolie (30%), Oprah Winfrey (27%) and Tom Hanks (22%) were also close contenders.

However, Johnson said that any venture, whether artistic, entrepreneurial or political, “just has to align with my personal beliefs” and that he’ll have to give the idea some more thought.

“What’s most important is if I feel like the people will enjoy it and they’re going to get some benefit out of it.” he said.