Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Protests Biden-Putin Summit With ‘Trump Won’ Flag (Video)

Former President Donald Trump has found a fervent supporter in Noor bin Laden. Yep, that bin Laden. The right-wing activist and niece of notorious Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden staged a seafaring protest Wednesday to denounce the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva.

Wednesday’s Geneva Summit marked President Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A Swiss resident, bin Laden jumped at the opportunity to express her belief that the 2020 U.S. Election, and therefore this meeting, are both fraudulent.

Flocked by fellow Trump supporters, bin Laden staged the protest Tuesday on two small boats on Lake Geneva until it was shut down by Swiss authorities. A video shows bin Laden waving a “Trump Won” flag as another protester waved the Trump campaign’s standard “Make America Great Again” flag. Check out her video here.

Before the police came pic.twitter.com/zkUAsXCiKS — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 15, 2021

The writer and activist also retweeted a video of local police threatening to arrest her.

WATCH: Police in Switzerland threatened to arrest writer and activist Noor Bin Ladin for organizing a pro-Trump boat flotilla on Lake Geneva ahead of the Biden-Putin summit this week.https://t.co/8dc4vdTfuz — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) June 16, 2021

If bin Laden was deterred by the botched protest, she didn’t show it. Despite the “Today in WTF” caveat in the caption, she replied to The Recount’s tweet of the video with a simple, “Damn right.”

Damn right https://t.co/fJzoxPDgfP — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 16, 2021

Bin Laden documented much of the Tuesday’s proceedings on Twitter, sharing snaps of herself taking in the views and sipping champagne while awaiting the arrival of President Biden’s motorcade.

Hello from Geneva! Waiting for the motorcade from the perfect spot, in perfect company! @CitizenAnalyst pic.twitter.com/dxbcRz84pp — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 16, 2021

Bin Laden fleshed out her thoughts Wednesday on Twitter ahead of the summit.

“This whole summit is a joke. TRUMP WON and all of this is theatrics,” she wrote, “President Putin is entertaining a senile pedo who’s sold out America to his globalist masters for years. How’s everyone enjoying the show?”

She later added, “For those who had any doubts (lol), today formally illustrates Putin’s an alpha and Biden’s a beta.”

This whole summit is a joke. TRUMP WON and all of this is theatrics.



President Putin is entertaining a senile pedo who’s sold out America to his globalist masters for years.



How’s everyone enjoying the show? — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 16, 2021

For those who had any doubts (lol), today formally illustrates Putin’s an alpha and Biden’s a beta. — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 16, 2021

Bin Laden has voiced her support for the former president in the past. In a 2020 interview with the New York Post, she urged Americans to vote for Trump, citing that only he can prevent “another 9/11.”

Oh yeah, that. Bin Laden has publicly denounced her famous uncle and the attack he orchestrated.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015,” she said in the same interview, “I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve.”