Dwayne Johnson Gives Jelly Roll a ‘Hug 10 Years in the Making’ and a Special Gift: ‘I Feel Bad Even Taking This!’ | Video

“I been waitin’ a decade for this hug, baby!” Jellyroll tells “The Rock” upon their first meeting

Dwayne Johnson have been buddies – “texting, showing love, support, always there for each other” for nearly a decade – but they also just met.

The Rock on Tuesday posted a lengthy account on X about how he and the country singer struck up a friendship when the “Fast & Furious” actor, in a bad place mentally, heard one of Jellyroll’s songs that “rocked” him.

On Monday, Johnson dropped by Jelly Roll’s trailer at the “American Idol” set to meet in person for the first time. They shared “a brotherly hug almost 10 years in the making,” and the Rock brought along a gift that made the singer say: “I feel bad even taking this!”

“Several years ago (roughly 2017) I was going through a very hard thing at the time, I was struggling,” Johnson wrote. “Then a song came on through my headphones one morning on a random shuffle playlist. ‘Only’ from Jelly Roll. The lyrics rocked me. Hard core. The words moved me so much that I reached out to Jelly. I said you don’t know me and I don’t know you, but this song of yours is helping me through some stuff I’m dealing with. I just called to say thank you brother. Our bond was born.”

Johnson said the gift – which we won’t spoil for you here – “is insignificant to the world, but something I just knew would mean a lot to him and he’d appreciate.”

You can read all about it and watch their first meeting, including the gift exchange, in the X post with video below:

“Love you brother and cheers to all our plaques coming down,” Johnson concluded.

