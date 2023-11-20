Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions added to its executive team Monday with the hiring of Scott Landsman and Melissa Fried, Seven Bucks president of production Hiram Garcia announced.

Landsman joins the production company as head of television while Fried joins as VP of film development and production. In their new roles, Landsman and Fried will oversee Seven Bucks’ production and development slate as the studio continues to grow since its 2012 launch.

“This is an extremely exciting moment for Seven Bucks, as we expand our team with two top-quality executives. Scott has consistently shown his ability to create some of television’s most appealing shows, and his expertise will be invaluable as Seven Bucks continues to scale its television endeavors,” Garcia said in a statement.

“On the film side,” the statement continued, “Melissa’s brilliant instincts on content and her unique ability to partner with and cultivate visionary creators will further strengthen our blockbuster slate. Taken together, these additions represent a major step for Seven Bucks toward continuing the fantastic growth we’ve achieved since our launch roughly a decade ago.”

Landsman joins Seven Bucks Productions from Sony Pictures Television, where he served as SVP of comedy development and oversaw the development of a slew of series, including Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” Peacock’s “Twisted Metal,” Hulu’s “Woke” and Netflix’s animated series “Good Times,” as well as live specials headlined by Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel. Hailing from University of Wisconsin–Madison, Landsman also previously served as Comedy Central’s VP of original programming and development.

First starting her career as an entertainment attorney, Fried most recently worked on the motion picture literary team at Verve, where her appointment made her the company’s first internally promoted female agent.

Over the course of her career, Fried has been instrumental in the careers of Jac Schaeffer (“Wandavision), Meg LeFauve (“Inside Out”), Allison Schroeder (“Hidden Figures”), Stephany Folsom (“Toy Story 4”), Jon and Erich Hoeber (“The Meg”), Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Hanelle Culpepper (“Anansi Boys, Star Trek: Picard”) and Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan (“Plus One”), among others.