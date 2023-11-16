Sony Pictures Television has promoted Andrew Plotkin to EVP of drama development for Sony Pictures Television Studios, the company announced Thursday.

After joining SPT as SVP of drama development in 2017, Plotkin takes over the role as former EVP Lauren Stein was tapped last week to become head of creative for Sony Picture Television Studios. She had been in the EVP role since 2011. In the new role, Plotkin will oversee the studios’ development of scripted drama series across platforms, and will continue to report to Stein.

“A leader with a unique ability to cultivate relationships across all segments of the business, Andrew has been able to build strong creative foundations for original shows and IP that provide pathways for expanding and sustaining long-running series,” Stein said in a statement regarding Plotkin’s promotion. “Andrew’s enthusiasm, entrepreneurial spirit, and stellar creative instincts have made an invaluable contribution towards seeing these complicated and challenging endeavors come to fruition. Andrew has been a friend and colleague of mine for over 20 years, and I couldn’t be happier for our relationship to continue.”

Plotkin has been instrumental in the growth of TV franchises like “The Boys,” whose spin-off series “Gen V” recently landed a Season 2 renewal at Prime Video, as well as the Spider-man universe, which currently has two shows in development.

Plotkin also assisted on various TV series adaptation, including working with PlayStation Productions to adapt PlayStation game “God of War” and “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and spearheaded the adaptation of R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” for Disney+ and Hulu, which debuted to 4.2 million total views in its first three days on Hulu and Disney+, according to SPT.

Upcoming projects for Plotkin include “Dark Matter” and an untiled Vince Gilligan project at Apple, as well as the “Cruel Intentions” TV series at Prime Video.

Prior to joining SPT, Plotkin founded a production company titled All In Media, which focused on packaging IP and developing original ideas. He has also served as the head of television at New Regency Productions, head of development at Syfy as well as several roles overseeing productions at CCTV, Class IV Productions and Warner Bros. Television.