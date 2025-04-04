‘Dying for Sex’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the FX Series?

“Dying for Sex” introduces Michelle Williams as Molly, a cancer patient whose terminal diagnosis gives her a new lease on life.

Soon thereafter receiving her diagnosis, Molly works up the courage to leave her apathetic husband, played by Jay Duplass, in the hopes of dying with her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate), while she explores her sexuality for the first time.

Along her journey, Molly connects with several formative people, both at the hospital (Esco Jouley, David Rasche and Margaret Cho), as well as in her personal life (Conrad Ricamora, Robby Hoffman). The real Nikki even has a cameo in the FX series.