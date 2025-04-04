‘Dying for Sex’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the FX Series?

“Dying for Sex” introduces Michelle Williams as Molly, a cancer patient whose terminal diagnosis gives her a new lease on life.
Soon thereafter receiving her diagnosis, Molly works up the courage to leave her apathetic husband, played by Jay Duplass, in the hopes of dying with her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate), while she explores her sexuality for the first time.
Along her journey, Molly connects with several formative people, both at the hospital (Esco Jouley, David Rasche and Margaret Cho), as well as in her personal life (Conrad Ricamora, Robby Hoffman). The real Nikki even has a cameo in the FX series.
Michelle Williams as Molly
Michelle Williams stars as Molly, a cancer patient whose newly discovered terminal diagnosis plunges her into a journey of self-discovery and sex, ditching her husband to die with her best friend, Nikki.
After getting her start starring in “Dawson’s Creek,” Williams has starred in “Manchester by the Sea,” “Blue Valentine,” “The Fabelmans,” “My Week With Marilyn” and “Brokeback Mountain.”
Jenny Slate as Nikki
Jenny Slate stars as Nikki, Molly’s best friend who takes on the overwhelming task of being Molly’s caretaker when Molly decides to leave her husband. Nikki is an aspiring actor who is a bit of a hot mess when it comes to staying organized and being calm, cool and collected, but Molly wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Slate has starred in “Obvious Child,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “It Ends With Us,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “I Want You Back.”
Jay Duplass as Steve
Jay Duplass stars as Steve, Molly’s husband who refuses to take her desires seriously. After receiving her terminal cancer diagnosis, Molly leaves Steve.
Duplass has appeared in “Pain Hustlers,” “Industry,” “The Chair” and “Transparent.”
Rob Delaney as Neighbor Guy
Rob Delaney plays Neighbor Guy, Molly’s neighbor who she explores a number of desires with, despite never learning his name.
Delaney can be seen in “Catastrophe,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Bad Monkey” and “Dinner with the Parents.”
Sissy Spacek as Gail
Sissy Spacek plays Gail, Molly’s mother who suffered from addiction and is now sober. She hopes to have a place in Molly’s life during this final chapter, if Molly will let her in.
Spacek is best known for starring in “The Help,” “In the Bedroom,” “Carrie,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Tuck Everlasting.”