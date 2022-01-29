Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is trimming back her workload, leaving NBC’s Daytime talk show “Weekend Today” after almost 10 years to spend more time with her family. She’ll continue as weather correspondent for “Today” during the week.

“I really don’t want to step away,” she said on Saturday’s sendoff show. “I just don’t think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy.”

Dreyer, who recently returned from her maternity leave, has three sons — Calvin Bradley, 5; Oliver George, 2; and Russell James, four months. “Weekend Today” gave her a mini-tribute Saturday, compiling a video montage of some of her most memorable moments on the show.

“You know, I’m just watching that and looking back — I started in September in 2012 and I got married in October, so in the time I’ve been on ‘Weekend Today,’ I’ve gotten married and I’ve had three sons,” she said. “It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I’ve been through, and not to mention everything I’ve done on the show.”

With her weekends now free, her boys — and husband Brian Fichera — have her full attention. “These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can,” Dreyer said. “That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”