E! Cancels Three Shows, Including ‘E! News’

“E! News,” “Pop of the Morning” and “In the Room” were canceled Wednesday amid a restructuring at NBCUniversal

and | August 5, 2020 @ 1:51 PM
E! News - Season 2019

Eric Liebowitz/E! Entertainment

E! network has canceled “E! News,” “Pop of the Morning” and “In the Room,” a network spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The cancelations of the two New York-based entertainment news programs and “In the Room” come amid a broader restructuring and streamlining effort at parent company NBCUniversal. Studio production for the network will be re-centralized in Los Angeles going forward.

The cancellation comes a year after “E! News” was moved to New York in an August 2019 programming shakeup that also saw the pop culture news show moved from 7 p.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET.

Also Read: E! News' 'The Rundown' Celebrates 500 Episodes With a New Snapchat Show (Exclusive Video)

At the time, the network was pushing to expand its studio productions between to both Los Angeles and New York, an effort led by Tammy Filler, executive vice president and editor in chief of E! News, who joined the company in April of last year.

“In the Room” and “Pop of the Morning” were among a slate of five new programs added to the network’s offerings at that time. “In the Room” took viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, and passions. “Pop of the Morning” was designed to be the New York counterpart to the L.A.-based “Daily Pop” and featured. a panel of personalities giving hot takes and unfiltered conversations around daily entertainment news.

E! parent company NBCUniversal recently began making significant cuts to its television and streaming operations ahead of a major reorganization of the unit under Mark Lazarus, who was appointed to oversee the division earlier this year.

Variety first reported the news.

