E! Cancels Three Shows, Including ‘E! News’

E! network has canceled “E! News,” “Pop of the Morning” and “In the Room,” a network spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
The cancelations of the two New York-based entertainment news programs and “In the Room” come amid a broader restructuring and streamlining effort at parent company NBCUniversal. Studio production for the network will be re-centralized in Los Angeles going forward.
The cancellation comes a year after “E! News” was moved to New York in an August 2019 programming shakeup that also saw the pop culture news show moved from 7 p.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET.
At the time, the network was pushing to expand its studio productions between to both Los Angeles and New York, an effort led by Tammy Filler, executive vice president and editor in chief of E! News, who joined the company in April of last year.
“In the Room” and “Pop of the Morning” were among a slate of five new programs added to the network’s offerings at that time. “In the Room” took viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, and passions. “Pop of the Morning” was designed to be the New York counterpart to the L.A.-based “Daily Pop” and featured. a panel of personalities giving hot takes and unfiltered conversations around daily entertainment news.
E! parent company NBCUniversal recently began making significant cuts to its television and streaming operations ahead of a major reorganization of the unit under Mark Lazarus, who was appointed to oversee the division earlier this year.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
CBS
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
CBS
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
CBS
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
Fox
1 of 15
We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here