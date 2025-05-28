Electronic Arts Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Video Game, Closes Cliffhanger Studios Amid More Layoffs

Electronic Arts is canceling its planned “Black Panther” video game and shutting down developer studio Cliffhanger Games, TheWrap has learned.

EA Entertainment president Laura Miele sent a letter to staff, obtained by IGN, stating that the layoffs would “sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities.”

EA and Marvel announced they were developing the “Black Panther” game in July 2023. It was going to be the first of a three-game partnership.

IGN reported that the new set of layoffs was less than the 300 the company had previously cut at the end of April.

Last month, EA also canceled its next “Titanfall” game. At the time, Bloomberg reported at the time that one-third of the staff cuts were made at Respawn Entertainment.

In EA’s Q4 report, issued on May 6, CEO Andrew Wilson touted the “incredible success of College Football” and the “enduring strength of FC” that drove a record year for EA Sports and noted that “The Sims” games “capped FY25 with a historic Q4.”

In the report, Wilson said, “As we look to the future, we’re confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of ‘Battlefield,’ a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment.”

Cliffhanger Studios, which was based in Seattle, Washington, was led by Kevin Stephens, who was previously the studio head at Monolith Productions.

When the game was first announced, Stephens promised fans a “definitive and authentic Black Panther experience” giving players the chance to explore the fictional country of Wakanda.



IGN was first to report the news.