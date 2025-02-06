Jimmy Fallon Reveals Eagles’ Plan to Stop Patrick Mahomes: ‘Having a Guy With Bird Flu Lick His Mouth Guard’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon has the inside scoop on how the Philadelphia Eagles could beat the Kansas City Chiefs at this weekend’s Super Bowl. The NBC host shared his definitely real big game scoop with his studio audience on Wednesday night.

“The Eagles have spent two weeks making a plan to stop Patrick Mahomes. So far, their best idea is having a guy with bird flu lick his mouth guard,” Fallon said.

This upcoming Sunday marks the Chiefs’ third appearance in a row at the Super Bowl. Previously, the team won the NFL championship in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. If they win on Sunday, they’ll become the first team in league history to win the Super Bowl three times in a row, a feat Fallon said was more rare “than seeing an empty vegetable platter at a Super Bowl party.”

The late night host also used his opening monologue to address a football-related conspiracy. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently shut down rumblings that the referees unfairly favor the Chiefs.

“You can tell that the refs are sick of these accusations because they did a bunch of hand gestures I can’t show on TV,” Fallon joked. “The refs were like, ‘We would never favor one team over another, whether it’s the Philadelphia Eagles or the legendary and handsome Kansas City Chiefs.’” Watch the full opening monologue, above.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which happened two years prior. This year, the big game is talking place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and is the eighth Super Bowl to take place there.