3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Malibu Early Sunday Morning

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered just off the coast of Malibu, CA jolted many residents awake early Sunday.

The tremblor struck at approximately 2:29am, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was initially reported at a 4.1 magnitude but downgraded to 3.8. Local authorities said there were no reports of injuries or damages.

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.1 quake about 12 miles southwest of Malibu at 2:29 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/Z36jB47UCG pic.twitter.com/nqReboSQd4 — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) July 2, 2023

According to the USGS intensity maps, the quake was felt throughout Los Angeles, as far north as Lompoc and as far south as San Diego.

The coastal city of Malibu is home to many celebrities, including Cher and Jennifer Aniston. Even Barbie calls Malibu home. It lies approximately 32 miles west of Los Angeles.

Many residents hopped on Twitter to confirm it happened, and both #earthquake and #Malibu were trending Sunday morning.

A tradition unlike any other: running to Twitter after feeling an #earthquake in LA 😂 — Isaac (Ike) Díaz (@IkeDOfficial) July 2, 2023

everytime I think I feel an #earthquake I gotta hop on Twitter to make sure that I’m not delusional — ruthie (@wutevzz) July 2, 2023

Several used the quake to criticize Elon Musk’s recent limit on viewing tweets, saying Twitter is a vital source of information during disasters and other crises.