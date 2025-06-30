Comedian Earthquake, Bill Burr Partner on New Show at Fox

Earthquake, the beloved comedian known for his work with Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart, is getting his own show at Fox. The fittingly titled “Earthquake” is currently in development and will be a half-hour multi-cam comedy based on the life of the performer and starring the comedian.

The project comes from Bill Burr’s production team North Hill Productions as well as 3 Arts Entertainment. Fox Entertainment Studios will also produce the series, which will be distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Burr and Mike Bertolina will executive produce for North Hill Productions, while Dave Becky will EP for 3 Arts Entertainment. Other EPs include Jermaine Smith and Earthquake.

Earthquake, also known as Nathaniel Stroman, has been a comedy heavy-hitter for almost 30 years, consistently selling out venues. He first became known to households in the ’90s thanks to appearances on shows like BET’s “Comic View,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam.” He’s made several comedy specials throughout his career, including “About Got Damm Time,” “Walter Latham Presents,” “From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse” and “These Ain’t Jokes for Showtime.” But it wasn’t until his Netflix special “Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary” that he received critical acclaim.

The comedian has also appeared as Uncle Mike in the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” as well as on shows like Fox’s “Rel,” HBO Max’s “South Side,” CBS’ “The Neighborhood” and HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” As for his film work, Earthquake has appeared in the animated children’s movie “Barnyard,” Hart’s “Something Like a Business,” Vivica A Fox’s “Getting Played,” Ice Cube’s “The Longshots” and the Kevin Smith cult classic “Clerks II.” Earthquake currently hosts the Sirius XM radio show “Quake’s House” for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, which is in its fifth season.